PCS Edventures! (OTCMKTS:PCSV) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.18

PCS Edventures!, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.18 and traded as low as $0.17. PCS Edventures! shares last traded at $0.19, with a volume of 766,500 shares changing hands.

PCS Edventures! Stock Down 5.3 %

The company has a market cap of $22.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.18.

About PCS Edventures!

PCS Edventures!, Inc develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles.

