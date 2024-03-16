&Partners Takes Position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

&Partners purchased a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 77,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,635,000. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 4.3% of &Partners’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. &Partners owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Union Savings Bank purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $1.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $234.75. 323,433 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,656. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $176.55 and a 12-month high of $237.96. The business’s 50-day moving average is $227.87 and its 200-day moving average is $212.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.53 billion, a PE ratio of 20.00 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

