&Partners Buys 9,995 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

&Partners boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 113.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,995 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MRK. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.9% during the second quarter. Prosperity Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.8% during the second quarter. Per Stirling Capital Management LLC. now owns 3,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $426,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. King Wealth boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. King Wealth now owns 7,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $766,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% in the third quarter. LifePro Asset Management now owns 7,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $790,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hall Laurie J Trustee boosted its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% in the third quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 29,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 74.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on MRK. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Societe Generale lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $104.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Merck & Co., Inc. from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Insider Activity at Merck & Co., Inc.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total transaction of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,991,346.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Joseph Romanelli sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $124,890.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,443,972.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven Mizell sold 50,694 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.65, for a total value of $6,420,395.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,619 shares in the company, valued at $2,991,346.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Up 0.8 %

MRK stock traded up $1.01 on Friday, reaching $121.52. 46,477,417 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,645,164. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.00. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $99.14 and a one year high of $130.24. The company has a market cap of $307.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 868.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 0.37.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $14.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 0.61%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.62 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2,200.00%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes under the Keytruda, Bridion, Adempas, Lagevrio, Belsomra, Simponi, and Januvia brands, as well as vaccine products consisting of preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines under the Gardasil/Gardasil 9, ProQuad, M-M-R II, Varivax, RotaTeq, Live Oral, Vaxneuvance, Pneumovax 23, and Vaqta names.

