&Partners Buys 9,080 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

&Partners grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 171.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,374 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,080 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,621 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $895,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Wallace Advisory Group LLC increased its position in International Business Machines by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Wallace Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,088 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $669,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Sunburst Financial Group LLC bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $1,138,000. Curbstone Financial Management Corp bought a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth about $421,000. Finally, First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in International Business Machines by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,946 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 318 shares during the period. 56.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $179.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $165.00 to $186.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of International Business Machines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Friday, January 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $173.00.

International Business Machines Trading Down 1.2 %

International Business Machines stock traded down $2.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $191.07. 8,828,184 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,369,315. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $120.55 and a 12 month high of $199.18. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $182.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $161.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $175.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.70.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.78 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $17.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.29 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 39.55%. International Business Machines’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.60 EPS. Analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.07 EPS for the current year.

International Business Machines Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $1.66 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.67%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.

