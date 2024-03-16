&Partners Boosts Stock Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

&Partners increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 17,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the quarter. &Partners’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $1,406,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 87,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,224,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 30,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,451,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,209,000 after purchasing an additional 60,862 shares during the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 17.6% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 319,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,726,000 after purchasing an additional 47,906 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 9.3% in the third quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Colgate-Palmolive

In other news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,948 shares in the company, valued at $4,863,575.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 61,633 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.93, for a total transaction of $5,172,857.69. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,863,575.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Gregory Malcolm sold 8,930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total transaction of $762,175.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,043 shares in the company, valued at approximately $686,470.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock worth $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.31.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CL

Colgate-Palmolive Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $88.45. 6,630,997 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,910,713. The stock has a market cap of $72.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 0.42. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $84.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.15. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $67.62 and a 12-month high of $89.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.71.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.89 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This is a positive change from Colgate-Palmolive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

(Free Report)

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.