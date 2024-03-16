&Partners Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

&Partners boosted its position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 113.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 54,346 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,846 shares during the period. &Partners’ holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Briaud Financial Planning Inc purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Pfizer during the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pfizer by 52,350.0% during the third quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $27.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,727,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,619,203. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.93. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $25.61 and a one year high of $42.22. The stock has a market cap of $157.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $14.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.37 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The firm’s revenue was down 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PFE. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, March 1st. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.88.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, Zavzpret, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Abrysvo, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

