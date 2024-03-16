Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey Sells 7,500 Shares

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.59, for a total value of C$334,431.00.

Robert Berthold Espey also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 11th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 392 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.40, for a total value of C$17,013.31.

On Thursday, March 7th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 7,500 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$43.75, for a total value of C$328,125.00.

On Thursday, February 29th, Robert Berthold Espey sold 11,000 shares of Parkland stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$44.00, for a total value of C$484,000.00.

Parkland Stock Performance

PKI opened at C$44.41 on Friday. Parkland Co. has a 12-month low of C$27.50 and a 12-month high of C$47.99. The stock has a market cap of C$7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$45.25 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 199.87.

Parkland Increases Dividend

Parkland ( TSE:PKI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.64 by C$0.20. The company had revenue of C$7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$8.41 billion. Parkland had a return on equity of 15.15% and a net margin of 1.45%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Parkland Co. will post 3.27982 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This is a boost from Parkland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. Parkland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PKI. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Parkland from C$54.00 to C$57.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Parkland from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a C$54.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Parkland from C$39.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Parkland from C$52.00 to C$53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Parkland from C$50.00 to C$57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$51.69.

About Parkland

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company's Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

Featured Stories

