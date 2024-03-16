Park Lawn (TSE:PLC) Price Target Cut to C$21.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

Park Lawn (TSE:PLC – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by National Bankshares from C$22.00 to C$21.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

PLC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Park Lawn from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. CIBC decreased their price target on Park Lawn from C$21.00 to C$20.00 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$22.00 price objective on Park Lawn and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Park Lawn presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$22.63.

Shares of TSE:PLC opened at C$17.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.35, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$19.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$18.79. Park Lawn has a fifty-two week low of C$15.67 and a fifty-two week high of C$28.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$587.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.23.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were issued a dividend of $0.114 per share. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 28th. Park Lawn’s dividend payout ratio is 46.94%.

In other news, Director Deborah Wallis Robinson purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$19.13 per share, with a total value of C$38,260.00. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Park Lawn Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates cemeteries, crematoriums, and funeral homes in Canada and the United States. The company primarily offers cemetery lots, mausoleum crypts, niches, monuments, caskets, urns, outer burial containers, flowers, online and video tribute, and other merchandise, as well as funeral, cemetery, and cremation services.

