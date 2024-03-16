Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Plans $0.04 Quarterly Dividend

Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

Paramount Group has decreased its dividend by an average of 21.0% per year over the last three years. Paramount Group has a payout ratio of -30.4% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Paramount Group to earn $0.62 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 22.6%.

Get Paramount Group alerts:

Paramount Group Price Performance

Shares of PGRE opened at $4.61 on Friday. Paramount Group has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $5.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.61, a current ratio of 4.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.84, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Paramount Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.40.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on PGRE

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paramount Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its holdings in Paramount Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 39,466 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 1,229 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 76,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 54,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paramount Group by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 24,077 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 2,033 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.93% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Group

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Group, Inc ("Paramount" or the "Company") is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.