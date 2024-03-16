PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch Sells 4,500 Shares

PAR Technology Co. (NYSE:PAR – Get Free Report) Director Douglas Gregory Rauch sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.04, for a total value of $189,180.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,904.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

PAR Technology Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of PAR opened at $41.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.38 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.25. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.98. PAR Technology Co. has a 52 week low of $24.76 and a 52 week high of $49.84.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on PAR shares. Benchmark started coverage on PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Sidoti raised PAR Technology from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet raised PAR Technology from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 target price (up from $47.00) on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of PAR Technology in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, PAR Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PAR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,398 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 1,087.7% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,563 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,263 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 44.3% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,325 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of PAR Technology by 533.4% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,119 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $186,000 after purchasing an additional 5,995 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new stake in PAR Technology during the 4th quarter worth $201,000.

PAR Technology Company Profile

PAR Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides omnichannel cloud-based hardware and software solutions to the restaurant and retail industries worldwide. The Restaurant/Retail segment offers PUNCHH, an enterprise-grade customer loyalty and engagement solution; MENU, an eCommerce platform for restaurant brands; BRINK POS, an open cloud, point-of-sale solution; PAR PAYMENT SERVICES, a merchant services business that enables electronic payment and processing services for businesses; and DATA CENTRAL, a back-office solution that leverages business intelligence and automation technologies.

