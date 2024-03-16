Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.
Pantheon Resources Price Performance
Shares of PTHRF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.
Pantheon Resources Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pantheon Resources
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- How to Calculate Return on Investment (ROI)
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Pantheon Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pantheon Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.