Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF) Short Interest Update

Pantheon Resources Plc (OTCMKTS:PTHRF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 843,000 shares, an increase of 27.3% from the February 14th total of 662,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 376,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.2 days.

Pantheon Resources Price Performance

Shares of PTHRF stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 248,269 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,884. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32. Pantheon Resources has a 1 year low of $0.12 and a 1 year high of $0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Pantheon Resources Company Profile

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Alkaid project that covers that covers 40,000 acres located in Alaska; and the Kodiak project covering an area of approximately 124,000 acres located in Alaska.

