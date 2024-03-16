Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB) Director David W. Meline Purchases 40,000 Shares

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) Director David W. Meline bought 40,000 shares of Pacific Biosciences of California stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.40 per share, for a total transaction of $176,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $176,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Pacific Biosciences of California Trading Down 3.1 %

NASDAQ:PACB opened at $3.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.83. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.13 and a beta of 1.87. Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.73 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.81.

Pacific Biosciences of California (NASDAQ:PACB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $58.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.96 million. Pacific Biosciences of California had a negative return on equity of 40.23% and a negative net margin of 152.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 113.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.35) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc. will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PACB shares. StockNews.com upgraded Pacific Biosciences of California to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Pacific Biosciences of California from $12.50 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Guggenheim began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens began coverage on Pacific Biosciences of California in a report on Thursday, December 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

Institutional Trading of Pacific Biosciences of California

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,789,552 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $262,806,000 after purchasing an additional 3,514,792 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $177,000. Exome Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California in the 4th quarter valued at about $739,000. Faithward Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 30,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Pacific Biosciences of California by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 236,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares during the period.

About Pacific Biosciences of California

Pacific Biosciences of California, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures sequencing solution to resolve genetically complex problems. The company provides sequencing systems; consumable products, including single molecule real-time (SMRT) technology; long-red sequencing; and various reagent kits designed for specific workflow, such as preparation kit to convert DNA into SMRTbell double-stranded DNA library formats, including molecular biology reagents, such as ligase, buffers, and exonucleases.

Recommended Stories

