Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ) Stake Cut by Southland Equity Partners LLC

Southland Equity Partners LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (NASDAQ:PTNQ – Free Report) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the period. Southland Equity Partners LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $892,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PTNQ. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 111,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,511,000 after acquiring an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $257,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 889,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,790,000 after purchasing an additional 69,718 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $306,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 24,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,190,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of PTNQ stock traded down $0.49 on Friday, reaching $67.71. 48,557 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,055. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 23.99 and a beta of 0.68. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a one year low of $50.84 and a one year high of $68.92. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.64.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Dividend Announcement

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF Profile

The company also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 28th were given a dividend of $0.9607 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

The Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (PTNQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer NASDAQ-100 Trendpilot index. The fund tracks an index that holds the NASDAQ-100 securities and/or 3-month US T-bills according to momentum. PTNQ was launched on Jun 11, 2015 and is managed by Pacer.

