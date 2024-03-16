Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.

Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.

Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the first quarter worth about $86,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 32.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 6,637 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Oxford Square Capital by 65.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the second quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oxford Square Capital during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. 7.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

