Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:OXSQ – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 16th will be given a dividend of 0.035 per share on Tuesday, April 30th. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 15th.
Oxford Square Capital has decreased its dividend by an average of 11.8% annually over the last three years.
Oxford Square Capital Trading Down 1.3 %
Shares of OXSQ stock opened at $3.05 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital has a 12-month low of $2.60 and a 12-month high of $3.29. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $177.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 152.50 and a beta of 1.11.
Oxford Square Capital Company Profile
Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.
