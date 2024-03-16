Oxford Biomedica (LON:OXB) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $218.74

Oxford Biomedica plc (LON:OXB – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 218.74 ($2.80) and traded as low as GBX 190.73 ($2.44). Oxford Biomedica shares last traded at GBX 197.80 ($2.53), with a volume of 230,366 shares changing hands.

Oxford Biomedica Stock Down 4.3 %

The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 183.14 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 217.80. The firm has a market capitalization of £189.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -295.63 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.10.

About Oxford Biomedica

Oxford Biomedica plc, a contract development and manufacturing organization, focuses on delivering therapies to patients worldwide. Its s LentiVector platform technology is an advanced lentiviral vector based gene delivery system which is designed to overcome the safety and delivery problems associated with earlier generations of vector systems.

