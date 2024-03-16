Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) EVP Paula Russell Sells 3,765 Shares

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) EVP Paula Russell sold 3,765 shares of Owens Corning stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.00, for a total value of $609,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,419 shares in the company, valued at $3,307,878. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Owens Corning Stock Up 1.5 %

Owens Corning stock opened at $159.88 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $150.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $140.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.46. Owens Corning has a twelve month low of $89.00 and a twelve month high of $163.44.

Get Owens Corning alerts:

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.25 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 25.88%. The company’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Owens Corning Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.29%.

OC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $115.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $130.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut Owens Corning from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $183.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered shares of Owens Corning from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $163.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $157.43.

Read Our Latest Analysis on OC

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Owens Corning

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Owens Corning in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the third quarter worth about $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 78.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 244 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.22% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Owens Corning manufactures and sells building and construction materials in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Roofing, Insulation, and Composites. The Roofing segment manufactures and sells laminate and strip asphalt roofing shingles, oxidized asphalt materials, and roofing components used in residential and commercial construction, and specialty applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Owens Corning Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Owens Corning and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.