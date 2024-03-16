Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (OSG) to Distribute Quarterly Dividend of $0.06 on April 11th

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc. (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, April 11th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%.

Overseas Shipholding Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of OSG stock opened at $6.11 on Friday. Overseas Shipholding Group has a 12 month low of $3.32 and a 12 month high of $6.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market cap of $433.52 million, a PE ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.33. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.15.

Overseas Shipholding Group (NYSE:OSG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The transportation company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. Overseas Shipholding Group had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $116.02 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, TheStreet raised Overseas Shipholding Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Overseas Shipholding Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, December 6th that permits the company to repurchase $25.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the transportation company to purchase up to 7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Samuel H. Norton sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.47, for a total value of $273,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,318,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,681,079.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 7.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Overseas Shipholding Group during the fourth quarter worth $89,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group by 1,515.8% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 20,020 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 18,781 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the second quarter valued at $80,000. Ethic Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG acquired a new stake in shares of Overseas Shipholding Group in the third quarter valued at $77,000. 58.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Overseas Shipholding Group

Overseas Shipholding Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels in the United States. Its vessels are engaged in the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the United States flag trade. As of December 31, 2022, the company owned or operated a fleet of 21 vessels totaling an aggregate of approximately 1.5 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading

