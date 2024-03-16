Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on ORCL. William Blair upgraded Oracle from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Oracle from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday. Erste Group Bank reissued a hold rating on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Oracle from $125.00 to $122.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on Oracle from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $128.33.

Get Oracle alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on Oracle

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $125.62 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $112.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.27. Oracle has a 12 month low of $82.08 and a 12 month high of $129.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.15, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.34.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 11th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.04. Oracle had a return on equity of 336.11% and a net margin of 20.27%. The firm had revenue of $13.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Oracle will post 4.45 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 10th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.22%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Oracle

In related news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 16,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,126.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,686,421.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 42.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oracle

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE grew its holdings in Oracle by 298.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE now owns 243 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management acquired a new position in Oracle during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nordwand Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Oracle Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.