Optimum Investment Advisors Sells 775 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Optimum Investment Advisors lessened its stake in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 38.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors’ holdings in Nutrien were worth $71,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,052,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,905,000 after acquiring an additional 332,190 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.5% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 14,708,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $908,374,000 after buying an additional 214,299 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 2.2% during the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,091,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $748,638,000 after buying an additional 282,531 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 1.3% during the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 10,057,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,121,000 after buying an additional 131,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 0.5% during the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 9,262,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,062,000 after buying an additional 48,230 shares in the last quarter. 62.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

Nutrien Price Performance

Nutrien stock opened at $53.76 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a one year low of $47.90 and a one year high of $76.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a PE ratio of 21.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Nutrien Increases Dividend

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.72 by ($0.35). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 8.59%. The business had revenue of $5.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.54 per share. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.79%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on NTR. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Nutrien from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Nutrien from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Nutrien from $77.00 to $69.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Nutrien from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Nutrien

Nutrien Company Profile

(Free Report)

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate segments. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products. The Nitrogen segment offers ammonia, urea, urea ammonium nitrate, industrial grade ammonium nitrate, and ammonium sulfate.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.