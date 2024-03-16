Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC raised its position in Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 99,650 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 2,284 shares during the period. Onsemi makes up about 2.1% of Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Onsemi were worth $8,324,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 40.1% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,028,727 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $97,270,000 after purchasing an additional 294,276 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 25.3% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 259,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $24,674,000 after purchasing an additional 52,482 shares during the last quarter. Thematics Asset Management lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 13.5% during the second quarter. Thematics Asset Management now owns 171,867 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $16,255,000 after purchasing an additional 20,392 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 1,826.6% during the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 53,116 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,024,000 after purchasing an additional 50,359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCL Capital L.P. lifted its position in shares of Onsemi by 33.3% during the second quarter. KCL Capital L.P. now owns 400,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $37,832,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the last quarter. 96.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onsemi alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Onsemi from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Onsemi from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Onsemi from $94.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of Onsemi from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price target on shares of Onsemi from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $98.92.

Onsemi Trading Down 3.0 %

Onsemi stock traded down $2.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $74.87. The stock had a trading volume of 9,727,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,846,141. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82. Onsemi has a twelve month low of $61.47 and a twelve month high of $111.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The firm has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.31, a PEG ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.81.

Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Onsemi had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 31.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Onsemi will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Onsemi Profile

(Free Report)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onsemi (NASDAQ:ON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.