OMG Network (OMG) Reaches Market Capitalization of $162.44 Million

OMG Network (OMG) traded 0.7% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 16th. OMG Network has a total market cap of $162.44 million and $31.77 million worth of OMG Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One OMG Network token can now be bought for about $1.16 or 0.00001698 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, OMG Network has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OMG Network alerts:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.35 or 0.00086861 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00011249 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.80 or 0.00018777 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.51 or 0.00018338 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00008334 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001439 BTC.

OMG Network Profile

OMG Network uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 23rd, 2017. OMG Network’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. The official website for OMG Network is omg.network. OMG Network’s official Twitter account is @omgnetworkhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for OMG Network is https://reddit.com/r/omgnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling OMG Network

According to CryptoCompare, “OMG Network (OMG) is a decentralized, public network built to enable high throughput, low-cost peer-to-peer transactions. Leveraging Layer-2 Plasma architecture, it provides scalability and strong safety guarantees for building decentralized payment apps on Ethereum. $OMG is the native token used for transactions and paying fees on the network. The Community Points Engine (CPE) allows communities to create scalable points and rewards systems using the network in a trustless manner. The project was founded by Jun Hasegawa and Ezra Don Harinsut in 2013.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OMG Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OMG Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OMG Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OMG Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OMG Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.