Olivier Pomel Sells 42,080 Shares of Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) Stock

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Free Report) CEO Olivier Pomel sold 42,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.58, for a total value of $5,410,646.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 337,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $43,363,219.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

On Monday, February 26th, Olivier Pomel sold 19,226 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.06, for a total value of $2,500,533.56.

On Tuesday, February 6th, Olivier Pomel sold 133,315 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $17,306,953.30.

On Wednesday, January 24th, Olivier Pomel sold 10,000 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00.

On Wednesday, January 3rd, Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.26, for a total value of $9,613,609.62.

Shares of NASDAQ:DDOG opened at $120.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $39.96 billion, a PE ratio of 1,003.50 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Datadog, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $138.61. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.55.

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.01. Datadog had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 3.79%. The firm had revenue of $589.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $568.73 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Datadog’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Datadog, Inc. will post -0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of DDOG. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Datadog during the 4th quarter worth $384,986,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new position in Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $189,668,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 166.2% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,507,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,565,400 shares during the period. Alkeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Datadog during the 3rd quarter worth $127,526,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Datadog by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,524,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,416,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191,742 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DDOG. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $145.00 target price (up from $115.00) on shares of Datadog in a report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on Datadog from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Datadog from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Datadog from $145.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (up previously from $140.00) on shares of Datadog in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $128.18.

Datadog, Inc operates an observability and security platform for cloud applications in North America and internationally. The company's products comprise infrastructure and application performance monitoring, log management, digital experience monitoring, continuous profiler, database monitoring, data streams and universal service monitoring, network monitoring, incident management, workflow automation, observability pipelines, cloud cost and cloud security management, application security management, cloud SIEM, sensitive data scanner, and CI visibility.

