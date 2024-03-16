OFS Credit Company, Inc. (OCCI) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 on March 29th

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCI – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, March 29th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 18th.
OFS Credit has decreased its dividend by an average of 6.3% per year over the last three years. OFS Credit has a payout ratio of 111.1% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect OFS Credit to earn $1.08 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 111.1%.
OFS Credit Stock Performance
Shares of OCCI stock opened at $7.05 on Friday. OFS Credit has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $10.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.10 and a beta of 1.31.
Insider Transactions at OFS Credit
Institutional Investors Weigh In On OFS Credit
Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 60.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 620,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after acquiring an additional 233,712 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 21,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,538 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OFS Credit during the third quarter valued at approximately $506,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of OFS Credit by 14.3% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.53% of the company’s stock.
OFS Credit Company Profile
OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than OFS Credit
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Can Help Take a Bite Out of Inflation
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for OFS Credit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OFS Credit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.