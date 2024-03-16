NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC

Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 726 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 28 shares during the period. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC raised its stake in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $878.37. 64,208,616 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,762,270. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The company has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a PE ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $706.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $546.91.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NVDA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Argus lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

