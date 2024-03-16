NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by McBroom & Associates LLC

McBroom & Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 18,628 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up 6.7% of McBroom & Associates LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. McBroom & Associates LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Channel Wealth LLC raised its position in NVIDIA by 25.5% in the fourth quarter. Channel Wealth LLC now owns 7,305 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,618,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares in the last quarter. Lynch & Associates IN bought a new stake in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth about $248,000. Parkside Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Advisors LLC now owns 1,218 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $603,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,770,000 after buying an additional 3,042 shares during the last quarter. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 11,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,822,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $238.94 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 4.17 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $706.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $546.91.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. CICC Research assumed coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $870.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $850.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Piper Sandler Companies increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $691.00 to $911.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 35,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $542.93, for a total transaction of $19,354,368.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,189,083 shares in the company, valued at $645,588,833.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total transaction of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

