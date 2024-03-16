NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by First Affirmative Financial Network

First Affirmative Financial Network increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,491 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up approximately 1.8% of First Affirmative Financial Network’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. First Affirmative Financial Network’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Peoples Financial Services CORP. purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Trivant Custom Portfolio Group LLC now owns 98 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.79% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVDA stock opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $238.94 and a 12 month high of $974.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $706.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $546.91. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 1.34%.

Insider Activity at NVIDIA

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares in the company, valued at $945,366,393.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at $24,696,719.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $853.54, for a total value of $10,242,480.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,107,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,366,393.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last ninety days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $750.00 to $795.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Raymond James upped their price objective on NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $829.66.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

