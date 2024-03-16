Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NAD – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 101,800 shares, a decrease of 30.1% from the February 14th total of 145,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 678,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE NAD traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.28. The company had a trading volume of 348,077 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,028. Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund has a 1-year low of $9.56 and a 1-year high of $11.64. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.84.

Get Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $0.052 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

About Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC purchased a new position in shares of Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund during the third quarter worth about $26,000. CNB Bank acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $40,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments, the income from which is exempt from regular federal income taxes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Quality Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.