Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) Shares Sold by Central Bank & Trust Co.

Central Bank & Trust Co. lowered its position in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 44,711 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,608 shares during the quarter. Nucor accounts for approximately 1.2% of Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Central Bank & Trust Co.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $7,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Nucor by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $969,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 54,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,455,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 2,410.0% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 251 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Leibman Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Nucor during the 4th quarter valued at $345,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nucor by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 74,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,967,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Nucor alerts:

Nucor Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of NUE traded up $6.39 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $188.48. The stock had a trading volume of 3,369,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,541,318. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $181.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 3.57. Nucor Co. has a 12-month low of $129.79 and a 12-month high of $195.00. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.61.

Nucor Announces Dividend

Nucor ( NYSE:NUE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.33. Nucor had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 13.03%. The company had revenue of $7.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.64 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Nucor Co. will post 13.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nucor

In other news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total transaction of $1,201,581.66. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,330,556.38. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 6,771 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.46, for a total value of $1,201,581.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,403 shares in the company, valued at $4,330,556.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO David A. Sumoski sold 28,768 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.01, for a total value of $5,034,687.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 200,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,113,656.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,330 shares of company stock valued at $13,672,548 over the last three months. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Nucor in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $210.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup upgraded Nucor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $240.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Nucor from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Nucor presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.67.

Get Our Latest Analysis on NUE

Nucor Profile

(Free Report)

Nucor Corporation engages in manufacture and sale of steel and steel products. It operates in three segments: steel mills, steel products, and raw materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; plate steel products; wide-flange beams, beam blanks, and H-piling and sheet piling structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, and engineered special bar quality products; and engages in the steel trading and rebar distribution businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Nucor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nucor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.