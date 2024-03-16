Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $9.67.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NU from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of NU from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th.

Shares of NU stock opened at $11.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $9.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $54.51 billion, a PE ratio of 55.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 1.07. NU has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $11.72.

NU (NYSE:NU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. NU had a return on equity of 20.02% and a net margin of 12.84%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that NU will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in shares of NU by 1,232.5% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 4,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 3,833 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $50,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NU by 37.0% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the last quarter. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 53.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

