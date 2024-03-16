NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.03

Posted by on Mar 16th, 2024

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWHGet Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, March 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.03 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th.

NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance

Dividend History for NorthWest Healthcare Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NWH)

