Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Expected to Earn Q2 2024 Earnings of $5.99 Per Share

Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Northrop Grumman in a report issued on Tuesday, March 12th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now forecasts that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $5.99 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $5.96. The consensus estimate for Northrop Grumman’s current full-year earnings is $24.66 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Northrop Grumman’s Q4 2024 earnings at $6.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $24.52 EPS and Q2 2025 earnings at $7.71 EPS.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.80 by $0.47. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 23.07% and a net margin of 5.23%. The business had revenue of $10.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.50 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on NOC. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $450.00 price target (down previously from $515.00) on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $541.00 to $473.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wolfe Research cut Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $505.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.33.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

Shares of NOC stock opened at $461.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.15. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $458.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $458.97. The company has a market capitalization of $69.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.25, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.34.

Northrop Grumman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Investors of record on Monday, February 26th were issued a $1.87 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $7.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.49%.

Insider Activity at Northrop Grumman

In other news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Kathryn G. Simpson sold 711 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.22, for a total transaction of $322,239.42. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,317.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.37, for a total value of $430,103.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,137 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,863,180.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,149 shares of company stock worth $1,421,147. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Northrop Grumman

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOC. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Northrop Grumman by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,179 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Walden Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $280,000. MONECO Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Red Mountain Financial LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $264,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. 82.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Featured Articles

