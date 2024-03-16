Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Declares Dividend of $10.45 (NYSE:NSTD)

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Saturday, March 16th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of 10.4471 per share on Wednesday, March 20th. This represents a yield of 100.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV Price Performance

NSTD opened at $10.77 on Friday. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 12 month low of $10.01 and a 12 month high of $10.80. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.52.

Institutional Trading of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. now owns 456,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,602,000 after buying an additional 18,361 shares during the last quarter. Sea Otter Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,058,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,270,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 125,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 15,833 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 31.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 98,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $963,000 after acquiring an additional 23,719 shares during the last quarter. 9.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northern Star Investment Corp. IV

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

