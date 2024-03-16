NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Windsor Capital Management LLC

Windsor Capital Management LLC raised its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,215 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 220.7% in the third quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 263 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of NIKE by 61.7% in the second quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 312 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Trading Down 0.6 %

NYSE:NKE traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $99.64. 15,208,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,599,925. The company’s 50 day moving average is $102.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.83. NIKE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.66 and a twelve month high of $128.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $151.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.10.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a return on equity of 37.41% and a net margin of 10.28%. The firm had revenue of $13.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $129.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NIKE from $112.00 to $107.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on NIKE from $132.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. DZ Bank raised NIKE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised NIKE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $100.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NIKE has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.24.

About NIKE

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

