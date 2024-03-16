NeurAxis (NASDAQ:NRXS) Stock Price Down 7.4%

NeurAxis, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRXS – Get Free Report) shares dropped 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $3.16 and last traded at $3.26. Approximately 6,400 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 13,867 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.52.

NeurAxis Trading Up 4.3 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $3.02.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of NeurAxis in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NeurAxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI acquired a new stake in shares of NeurAxis in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000.

About NeurAxis

NeurAxis, Inc operates as a neuromodulation therapy device company in the United States. It offers IB-Stim, a percutaneous electrical nerve field stimulation system intended to be used in patients 11-18 years of age with functional abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome healthcare companies primarily hospitals and clinics.

