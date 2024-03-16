Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) PT Raised to $700.00 at Jefferies Financial Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Jefferies Financial Group from $580.00 to $700.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a buy rating on the Internet television network’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $566.00 to $638.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Netflix from $615.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 11th. Seaport Res Ptn downgraded shares of Netflix from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, DZ Bank raised shares of Netflix from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $600.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $565.61.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $605.88 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $262.20 billion, a PE ratio of 50.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.22. Netflix has a 12-month low of $293.54 and a 12-month high of $624.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $559.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $477.17.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.04% and a return on equity of 24.76%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Netflix will post 17.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Theodore A. Sarandos sold 68,957 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $561.33, for a total value of $38,707,632.81. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $717,379.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 298,003 shares of company stock worth $162,647,852 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Netflix during the third quarter worth $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in Netflix in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 933.3% in the fourth quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 62 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Netflix by 1,550.0% in the fourth quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 66 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

