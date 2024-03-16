NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.
NetEase Price Performance
Shares of NTES opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.
NetEase Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.93%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NetEase Company Profile
NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.
