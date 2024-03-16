NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) Short Interest Update

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 4,090,000 shares, a decline of 16.0% from the February 14th total of 4,870,000 shares. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 2,400,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NetEase Price Performance

Shares of NTES opened at $106.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $68.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.89, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.59. NetEase has a 1 year low of $80.79 and a 1 year high of $118.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $102.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.49.

Get NetEase alerts:

NetEase Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 13th. This is a positive change from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.93%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NTES shares. StockNews.com raised NetEase from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Benchmark boosted their target price on NetEase from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on NetEase

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter worth about $1,135,000. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of NetEase by 2.5% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $8,461,000. West Family Investments Inc. bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $246,000. 11.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetEase Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NetEase Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetEase and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.