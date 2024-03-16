Neo Performance Materials (TSE:NEO) Sets New 1-Year Low at $6.70

Neo Performance Materials Inc. (TSE:NEO – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$6.70 and last traded at C$6.76, with a volume of 56680 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$6.91.

Neo Performance Materials Stock Down 9.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of C$259.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.02 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$7.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$7.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.88.

Neo Performance Materials

Neo Performance Materials Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of rare earth, magnetic powders, magnets, and rare metal-based functional materials in Canada and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Magnequench, Chemicals and Oxides, and Rare Metals. The Magnequench segment produces magnetic powders that are used in bonded and hot deformed fully dense neodymium-iron-boron magnets.

