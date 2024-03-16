NEAR Protocol Achieves Market Capitalization of $7.97 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 16th. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $7.97 billion and approximately $1.22 billion worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, NEAR Protocol has traded 20.1% higher against the US dollar. One NEAR Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.57 or 0.00011105 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59.02 or 0.00086535 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00018916 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.64 or 0.00018531 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000213 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000432 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.72 or 0.00008344 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001436 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000124 BTC.

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR Protocol uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,178,266,083 coins and its circulating supply is 1,052,312,508 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official message board is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official website for NEAR Protocol is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,178,266,083 with 1,052,312,508 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 7.17367353 USD and is down -10.76 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 378 active market(s) with $1,370,281,112.37 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NEAR Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

