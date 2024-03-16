NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $1,619.38

NB Private Equity Partners (LON:NBPE – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,619.38 ($20.75) and traded as high as GBX 1,650 ($21.14). NB Private Equity Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,632 ($20.91), with a volume of 32,135 shares trading hands.

NB Private Equity Partners Trading Up 1.1 %

The firm has a market capitalization of £762.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,434.78 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,619.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 1,607.95. The company has a quick ratio of 9.48, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.50.

NB Private Equity Partners Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 18th. NB Private Equity Partners’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6,434.78%.

Insider Activity

About NB Private Equity Partners

In other NB Private Equity Partners news, insider Pawan Dhir acquired 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 16 ($0.20) per share, with a total value of £256 ($327.99). Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

NB Private Equity Partners Limited specializes in private equity fund of funds and co-investments. In fund of fund investments, it invests in private equity fund managed by other sponsors and funds of funds managed by the investment manager. In co-investments, it makes direct investments alongside other sponsors.

