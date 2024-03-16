Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) Shares Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $6.24

Natural Alternatives International, Inc. (NASDAQ:NAII – Get Free Report) shares passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $6.24 and traded as low as $5.63. Natural Alternatives International shares last traded at $5.73, with a volume of 8,173 shares.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Natural Alternatives International in a report on Friday. They set a "buy" rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Natural Alternatives International from a "c" rating to a "d" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 13th.

The company has a quick ratio of 2.59, a current ratio of 4.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market cap of $34.46 million, a PE ratio of -8.09 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.24.

Natural Alternatives International (NASDAQ:NAII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.52) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $25.20 million during the quarter. Natural Alternatives International had a negative net margin of 3.22% and a negative return on equity of 4.70%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 49.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 5,148 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Natural Alternatives International by 32.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 4,192 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,321 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Natural Alternatives International by 117.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after purchasing an additional 15,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Natural Alternatives International by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 121,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Natural Alternatives International, Inc engages in formulating, manufacturing, and marketing nutritional supplements in the United States, Europe, Australia, Asia, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Private-Label Contract Manufacturing, and Patent and Trademark Licensing. It offers private-label contract manufacturing services to companies that market and distribute vitamins, minerals, herbal, and other nutritional supplements, as well as other health care products.

