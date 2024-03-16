National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI) Raised to “Outperform” at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of National Health Investors (NYSE:NHI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have $67.00 price target on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on NHI. StockNews.com raised shares of National Health Investors from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Wedbush upgraded shares of National Health Investors from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $64.00 in a report on Monday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a hold rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of National Health Investors from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a buy rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $59.00.

NYSE NHI opened at $60.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.27. The company has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a fifty day moving average of $55.45 and a 200-day moving average of $53.56. National Health Investors has a 52-week low of $47.54 and a 52-week high of $60.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 115.02%.

In related news, Director Charlotte A. Swafford bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 27th. The shares were bought at an average price of $58.69 per share, for a total transaction of $586,900.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 110,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,466,757.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 7.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $25,448,000. Waterfront Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter valued at $21,863,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 15.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,194 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $130,904,000 after purchasing an additional 299,737 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of National Health Investors by 7,218.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 258,574 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,672,000 after purchasing an additional 255,041 shares during the period. Finally, Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of National Health Investors during the 3rd quarter valued at $11,642,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.14% of the company’s stock.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE:NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale, leasebacks, joint-ventures, senior housing operating partnerships, and mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent living, assisted living and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, and specialty hospitals.

