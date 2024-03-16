National Bankshares Boosts Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target to C$112.00

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by National Bankshares from C$108.00 to C$112.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DOL. Stifel Canada cut shares of Dollarama from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$94.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$113.00 to C$114.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Dollarama from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut shares of Dollarama from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dollarama currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$101.82.

Dollarama Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of TSE:DOL opened at C$105.32 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$101.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$97.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,477.71, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.08. Dollarama has a one year low of C$75.48 and a one year high of C$107.79. The stock has a market capitalization of C$29.62 billion, a PE ratio of 32.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.57.

Dollarama (TSE:DOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 13th. The company reported C$0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.86 by C$0.06. Dollarama had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 516.91%. The firm had revenue of C$1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.48 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dollarama will post 4.3116338 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dollarama Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were paid a $0.071 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 4th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.27%. Dollarama’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.59%.

Insider Activity at Dollarama

In related news, Director Stephen Gunn sold 5,251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$93.01, for a total value of C$488,377.66. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal products. It also sells its products through online store. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

Featured Stories

