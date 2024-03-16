National Bank Financial Weighs in on Fortuna Silver Mines Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:FVI)

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc. (TSE:FVI – Free Report) (NYSE:FSM) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2024 EPS estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines in a research note issued to investors on Monday, March 11th. National Bank Financial analyst D. Demarco now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.16) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($0.49). The consensus estimate for Fortuna Silver Mines’ current full-year earnings is $0.12 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Fortuna Silver Mines’ FY2025 earnings at ($0.11) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FVI. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$7.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Friday, March 8th. National Bankshares cut their target price on shares of Fortuna Silver Mines from C$5.35 to C$5.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of Fortuna Silver Mines stock opened at C$4.65 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.94 and a beta of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$4.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.51, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.37. Fortuna Silver Mines has a fifty-two week low of C$3.56 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.61.

In other news, Senior Officer Luis Dario Ganoza Durant sold 88,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$3.95, for a total value of C$347,600.00. Corporate insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Fortuna Silver Mines Inc engages in the precious and base metal mining in Argentina, Burkina Faso, Mexico, Peru, and Côte d'Ivoire. It holds interest in the Caylloma silver, lead, and zinc mine located in southern Peru; the San Jose silver and gold mine located in southern Mexico; the Lindero gold project located in Northern Argentina; Yaramoko gold mine located in south western Burkina Faso; and Séguéla gold mine located in south western Côte d'Ivoire.

