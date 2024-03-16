Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY) Short Interest Down 30.2% in February

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (OTCMKTS:MURGY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 17,100 shares, a decrease of 30.2% from the February 14th total of 24,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Price Performance

MURGY stock traded up $0.45 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,084. The company has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München has a 1 year low of $31.90 and a 1 year high of $48.64. The company’s fifty day moving average is $44.29 and its 200-day moving average is $41.88.

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Company Profile

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

