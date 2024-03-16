MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.20. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 83,684 shares changing hands.
The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77.
The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.
MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.
