MIND C.T.I. (NASDAQ:MNDO) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $1.97

MIND C.T.I. Ltd (NASDAQ:MNDO – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $1.97 and traded as high as $2.20. MIND C.T.I. shares last traded at $2.17, with a volume of 83,684 shares changing hands.

MIND C.T.I. Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.10 and a 200-day moving average of $1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.47 million, a P/E ratio of 8.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Get MIND C.T.I. alerts:

MIND C.T.I. Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. MIND C.T.I.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MIND C.T.I.

About MIND C.T.I.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glenorchy Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MIND C.T.I. during the fourth quarter valued at about $230,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 43.2% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 51,610 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 10,937 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of MIND C.T.I. in the fourth quarter worth approximately $100,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of MIND C.T.I. by 87.8% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 38,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

MIND C.T.I. Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in design, development, marketing, supports, implements, and operation of billing and customer care systems in the Americas, Europe, Israel, the Asia Pacific, and Africa. It operates in two segments, Billing and Related Services and Messaging.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MIND C.T.I. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MIND C.T.I. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.