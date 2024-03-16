MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU) Trading 2.7% Higher

Shares of MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN (NYSEARCA:NRGU – Get Free Report) traded up 2.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $545.00 and last traded at $545.00. 16,942 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 50,980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $530.82.

MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN Stock Up 2.0 %

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $433.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $442.19.

About MicroSectors U.S. Big Oil Index 3x Leveraged ETN

