Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI) Plans $0.14 Quarterly Dividend

Methode Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:MEI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, March 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.14 per share by the electronics maker on Friday, April 26th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th.

Methode Electronics has increased its dividend by an average of 8.4% annually over the last three years. Methode Electronics has a payout ratio of 52.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methode Electronics to earn ($0.23) per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $0.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of -243.5%.

MEI stock opened at $12.52 on Friday. Methode Electronics has a 52 week low of $12.23 and a 52 week high of $46.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $445.70 million, a P/E ratio of -7.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $22.59.

Methode Electronics ( NYSE:MEI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.40). The firm had revenue of $259.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $288.50 million. Methode Electronics had a negative net margin of 5.09% and a positive return on equity of 0.07%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Methode Electronics will post -0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Sidoti reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Methode Electronics in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Methode Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 37,354 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,616,000 after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,195 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 10.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 6,328 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its position in Methode Electronics by 5.5% in the second quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 12,305 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 645 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, engineers, and produces mechatronic products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

