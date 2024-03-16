Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META) Shares Sold by Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 45,280 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. Meta Platforms makes up 1.7% of Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Meta Platforms were worth $16,027,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in META. Wedmont Private Capital grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Wedmont Private Capital now owns 31,110 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $11,158,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 28,762 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $10,180,000 after acquiring an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. &PARTNERS grew its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 230.8% in the fourth quarter. &PARTNERS now owns 6,941 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,843 shares in the last quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,602 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Meta Platforms by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,622 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,077,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Meta Platforms alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

META has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $415.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Meta Platforms from $405.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $410.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $420.00 to $535.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $494.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Meta Platforms

In other news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 40,738 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,114,387.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,412 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.66, for a total transaction of $38,370,031.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 585 shares of Meta Platforms stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $493.75, for a total transaction of $288,843.75. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,738 shares in the company, valued at $20,114,387.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 1,346,600 shares of company stock worth $600,264,797. 13.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Meta Platforms Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:META traded down $7.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $484.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 29,153,576 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,142,451. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 1 year low of $193.64 and a 1 year high of $523.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 2.67, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $443.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $363.45.

Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $5.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.51. Meta Platforms had a return on equity of 29.48% and a net margin of 28.98%. The firm had revenue of $40.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.12 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 19.94 EPS for the current year.

Meta Platforms Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. Meta Platforms’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Meta Platforms Profile

(Free Report)

Meta Platforms, Inc engages in the development of products that enable people to connect and share with friends and family through mobile devices, personal computers, virtual reality headsets, and wearables worldwide. It operates in two segments, Family of Apps and Reality Labs. The Family of Apps segment offers Facebook, which enables people to share, discuss, discover, and connect with interests; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and private messages, as well as feed, stories, reels, video, live, and shops; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, communities, and businesses across platforms and devices through text, audio, and video calls; and WhatsApp, a messaging application that is used by people and businesses to communicate and transact privately.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding META? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Meta Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meta Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.