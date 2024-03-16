Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT) Short Interest Update

Meta Materials Inc. (NASDAQ:MMAT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 592,600 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the February 14th total of 711,100 shares. Approximately 11.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 250,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MMAT. State Street Corp increased its stake in Meta Materials by 37.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,112,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,269,000 after purchasing an additional 6,528,198 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Meta Materials by 21,845.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,488,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,653,000 after buying an additional 5,463,309 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 57.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,402,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 1,968,147 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Meta Materials by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,537,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 1,526,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Meta Materials by 30.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,543,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073,681 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.47% of the company’s stock.

MMAT stock opened at $1.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.76. Meta Materials has a 1-year low of $1.80 and a 1-year high of $57.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $12.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.54.

Meta Materials Inc, a smart materials and photonics company, develops, manufactures, and sells various functional materials and nanocomposites. The company products include metaAIR, a laser glare protection eyewear; NANOWEB, a transparent conductive film; holoOPTIX, a holographic optical element; glucoWISE, a non-invasive glucose measurement device; and metaSURFACE, which allows an enhancement in signal to noise ratio of up to 40 times for magnetic resonance imaging scans.

