MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $5.79

MEI Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.79 and traded as low as $3.85. MEI Pharma shares last traded at $3.92, with a volume of 16,359 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have commented on MEIP. TheStreet cut shares of MEI Pharma from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of MEI Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of MEI Pharma from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

Get MEI Pharma alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on MEI Pharma

MEI Pharma Trading Down 2.3 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.78. The stock has a market cap of $25.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.78.

MEI Pharma (NASDAQ:MEIP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported ($1.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.46) by ($0.20). MEI Pharma had a return on equity of 39.72% and a net margin of 39.06%. As a group, analysts anticipate that MEI Pharma, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On MEI Pharma

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simplex Trading LLC bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of MEI Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 389,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,261,000 after buying an additional 6,260 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 26,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of MEI Pharma by 134.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after buying an additional 14,230 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.92% of the company’s stock.

About MEI Pharma

(Get Free Report)

MEI Pharma, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of various therapies for the treatment of cancer. The company develops Zandelisib, an oral phosphatidylinositol 3-kinase delta inhibitor for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory follicular lymphoma; and Voruciclib, an oral cyclin-dependent kinase 9 inhibitor, which is in Phase I clinical trial for acute myeloid leukemia and B-cell malignancies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MEI Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MEI Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.